'Everybody in this room is only trying to do their job' – reporter clashes with White House official during fiery press briefing

A heated exchange erupted at the White House press briefing today between an official and a newspaper editor. 

The passionate exchange took place after deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with newspaper editor Brian Karem.
Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked a question at today's briefing over a retracted CNN story on Russia and the Trump administration. 

"If the media can't be trusted to report the news, then that's a dangerous place for America," Ms Sanders said. 

"If we make the slightest mistake, the slightest word is off, it is just an absolute tirade from a lot of people in this room.

"But news outlets get to go on, day after day, and cite unnamed sources, use stories without sources."

Editor of Sentinel newspapers Brian Karem yelled across the room, "Come on". 

"You're inflaming everybody right here, right now with those words," he said. 

"Any one of us are replaceable and any one of us, if we don't get it right, the audience has the opportunity to turn the channel or not read us.

"Everybody in this room is only trying to do their job."

"We're here to ask you questions. You're here to provide the answers and what you just did is inflammatory to people all over the country who look at it and say, 'See, once again, the president's right and everybody else out here is fake media.'"

The passionate exchange took place after deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with newspaper editor Brian Karem.

