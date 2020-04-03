TODAY |

'Every parent's nightmare': Boy's death may have Covid-19 link

Source:  Associated Press

The death of a 5-year-old New York boy is challenging assumptions that children are less susceptible to Covid-19 complications, Governor Andrew Cuomo said overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New York City is currently the United States’ Covid-19 epicentre. Source: Breakfast

Mr Cuomo did not provide details about the child, who he said died Thursday, but he added there have been 73 reported cases in the state of children showing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition in children — and toxic shock syndrome.

The boy's death is sad news for New Yorkers who believed children were largely unaffected by the coronavirus, Mr Cuomo said.

"So this is every parent's nightmare, right? That your child may actually be affected by this virus," the Democratic governor said.

"But it’s something we have to consider seriously now."

Dozens of children elsewhere in the US have been hospitalised with the inflammatory condition that might be linked to the coronavirus and was seen in Europe.

Symptoms include prolonged fever, severe abdominal pain and trouble breathing.

Also, some New York City parks will see stepped-up policing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, and 2500 members of a "test and trace corps" will be in place by early June to combat the virus.

World
North America
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Oklahoma woman opens fire after finding out McDonalds dine-in area was closed for Covid-19
2
Air New Zealand announces Alert Level 2 domestic flights
3
Work and Income acts 'unlawfully' over benefits, redundancy payments
4
US Justice Department drops former national security adviser Michael Flynn's Trump-Russia case
5
John Armstrong: Ardern and company have barely reached base camp in dealing with Covid-19 economic upheaval
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:54

Super Rugby officials discussing new protocols ahead of season return
01:33

Olympic postponement causing Kiwi athletes to make personal sacrifices

02:34

Rising Kiwi motocross star returns to USA for resumption of season despite Covid-19 crisis

Kiwi in quarantine appeals to Government's compassion to see dying wife