'Every parent's nightmare': Boy's death may have Covid-19 link

The death of a 5-year-old New York boy is challenging assumptions that children are less susceptible to Covid-19 complications, Governor Andrew Cuomo said overnight.

Mr Cuomo did not provide details about the child, who he said died Thursday, but he added there have been 73 reported cases in the state of children showing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition in children — and toxic shock syndrome.

The boy's death is sad news for New Yorkers who believed children were largely unaffected by the coronavirus, Mr Cuomo said.

"So this is every parent's nightmare, right? That your child may actually be affected by this virus," the Democratic governor said.

"But it’s something we have to consider seriously now."

Dozens of children elsewhere in the US have been hospitalised with the inflammatory condition that might be linked to the coronavirus and was seen in Europe.

Symptoms include prolonged fever, severe abdominal pain and trouble breathing.