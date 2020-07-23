Even young people with moderate symptoms face long-term issues after Covid-19, WHO warns

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation said today it's becoming apparent that many people who develop moderate illness from Covid-19 face long-term issues like fatigue, including otherwise healthy young people who may take months to fully recover.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr. Michael Ryan said the virus can lead to an inflammatory process in air sacs and small blood vessels, and as a result it can take a long time for lung and heart functions to get back to normal.

"That's why a lot of people are suffering long term fatigue," he said. "They're finding it really hard to go back to the gym. They're exhausted after going up and down the stairs. And these are young people."