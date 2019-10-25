TODAY |

Evacuations, historic winds in California fire

Associated Press
Evacuation orders have expanded to the parts of Santa Rosa as firefighters struggle to beat back a wind-driven wildfire that started in Northern California's wine country four days ago.

Authorities issued the order early this morning as historic winds fueled the fire overnight and prompted the state's largest utility company to shut power to 2.3 million people to prevent additional wildfires.

Santa Rosa was hit hard by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people two years ago. The evacuation order affects the northwestern section of the city.

California fire officials say the current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade Fire, that began Wednesday night has burned at least 64 square kilometres and is only 11% contained.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts topped 90 mph (144kph) Sunday morning in Healdsburg Hills North, a city in California's wine country.

Vines surround a burning building as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, California. Source: Associated Press
