 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Evacuation and major flood warnings as rain causes havoc in Victoria, Australia

share

Source:

AAP

A town has been ordered to evacuate and major flood warnings issued as extreme rainfall continues to wreak havoc across Victoria.

There have been major flood warnings as rain is expected to fall throughout the weekend.
Source: Nine

Low lying areas around Myrtleford in Victoria's alpine region were ordered to evacuate last night with floodwaters continuing to rise.

The warning told people to leave by 1.30am today or their property may be isolated or inundated and it may be too late to leave.

There are major flood warnings in place for the Ovens, King, Buckland and Buffalo rivers and a moderate warnings for the Murray River upstream of Lake Hume, Kiewa River and the Seven and Castle creeks.

Authorities issued a statewide warning for people to keep off the roads and monitor emergency broadcasts with the worst of the massive rain storms still to come.

Emergency Services Commissioner Craig Lapsley at a briefing yesterday reminded people to remain vigilant overnight and into today.

"We're not out of it. It hasn't necessarily been across the state yet but it's coming and the bureau has been very clear in their forecast," Mr Lapsley said

"The forecasted rain for Saturday is in the hundreds of millimetres. It could go as far as 250mm in the northeast."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said people needed to use common sense and look out for each other to "get through this very difficult period."

He warned Victorians not to become complacent and to check on neighbours and loved ones.

In the 24 hours up to 5pm yesterday, the state's highest rainfall of 73mm was recorded at Arcadia, near Shepparton.

The Bureau of Meteorology maintains a forecast for up to 250mm of rain at some centres today, meaning the December average would be swamped in the first two days of the month.

The premier has been on the phone to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who has offered the state federal assistance should it be needed.

The SES received 1000 calls for help yesterday across the state and expected to be inundated overnight.

Amid the warnings, an elderly couple became trapped in their car in floodwaters near Seymour last night, rescued by a farmer in a tractor who plucked them to safety.

The rain has lead to the cancellation of a number of major events, including the Great Victorian Bike Ride and Taste of Melbourne.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

09:06
1
Reporter Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves for not introducing simultaneous Paid Parental Leave.

Inside Parliament: Changes for Paid Parental Leave - 'It gave National an easy hit'


2
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

00:29
3
Webber scored a crucial try in the second spell as NZ edged Argentina 21-19 at the Dubai Sevens.

NZ Sevens star Joe Webber bamboozles Argentinian defenders with electrifying footwork

00:21
4
The man who threw the punch, Barry Robert Baker Jr, has been sentenced in Pennsylvania to three to six years in prison.

'You are a predator' - US judge eviscerates 'bully' who sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy

00:30
5
After a perfect opening day, New Zealand were sent packing 14-12.

Black Ferns Sevens dumped out of World Series opener by flying USA

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.


09:06
Reporter Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves for not introducing simultaneous Paid Parental Leave.

Inside Parliament: Changes for Paid Parental Leave - 'It gave National an easy hit'

Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves.

01:46
Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours.

Student Volunteer Army descends on flood-damaged Roxburgh to lend a helping hand

State Highway 8 will open this weekend before closing for four days next week.

Police close the streets around a Christmas market after a suspicious object was found in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. ( Julian Staehle/dpa via AP)

German police evacuate Christmas market before destroying parcel containing nails, firecracker

There were no injuries reported in the evacuation or demolition of the package.

Police car generic.

Hamilton bus driver punched in head following crash

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a bus driver after a crash in Hamilton.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 