Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna in Italy, erupts again in dramatic fashion

Dramatic footage from Italy this morning appears to show a dramatic eruption from Sicily's Mount Etna.

Italy's tallest active volcano, it is about 30 kilometres away from the city of Catania.

Video from social media shows a large cloud of dark smoke over the volcano's crater. 

The volcano, about 30km from the city of Catania, is Europe’s most active volcano.

It had been belching plumes of smoke in recent days, according to local media.

On February 6, media reported Mount Etna erupted with lava several times through the night. The earlier eruption was largely expected, and no injuries or deaths were reported.

