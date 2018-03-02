Europe's extreme cold snap claims more lives, closes airports, strands drivers on snowy highways

An extreme cold snap across Europe has claimed more lives, forced the closure of airports in Scotland, Switzerland, France and Ireland and left hundreds of drivers stranded on snowy highways.

Heavy snow and high winds halted all flights in and out of Dublin Airport, with authorities saying they are unlikely to resume until Saturday local time. Irish Rail said no trains are likely to run until Saturday.

Forecasters said a new storm was bringing blizzards, 100 km/h winds, freezing rain and thunderstorms to Ireland, southwestern England and Wales They predicted zero visibility and deep pockets of snow.

The Irish stock exchange will be closed all day Friday.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the cold weather poses particular risks to vulnerable people such as the elderly, children and those with chronic diseases or disabilities.

Swedish media reported that a woman who had left her home at an asylum centre with her daughter and son, aged eight and nine, was pronounced dead in the hospital after being found in a forest.

Danish police said an 84-year-old woman with dementia became the second person to die in the country because of the cold weather. She left her home and was found in a park in Roskilde, west of Copenhagen, police said.

Around the Paris region, about two dozen officials braved Arctic temperatures for a night outdoors to call attention to the plight of the homeless after at least 13 died from exposure since January 1.

Hundreds of drivers were trapped in their cars overnight in Scotland and authorities said everyone except emergency workers should stay off the roads.

Police in the county of Lincolnshire in eastern England said most roads there are impassable, with as much as 60 centimeters of snow in rural areas.

In southern France, about 2,000 cars were blocked on highways in the Herault region, where snow - and snowplows - are extremely rare.

In Sweden, the Transport Administration said people should think twice before taking their cars out in areas affected by heavy snowfall.

Macedonia's government, meanwhile, urged employers to exempt pregnant women and people over 60 from working for a day and to pay special attention to keeping construction workers warm due to the freezing conditions.