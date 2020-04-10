European Union to redirect funds for pandemic response in Pacific

The European Union will redirect $US130 million to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the Pacific.

European Union's new ambassador for the Pacific, Sujiro Seam. Source: Twitter / Sujiro Seam

The bloc's ambassador to the Pacific, Sujiro Seam, said 15 Pacific states and four territories would be eligible for the support.

The money will be redirected from existing EU-funded programmes in the Pacific.

Seam said the money would help strengthen countries' preparations, the capacity of their health systems and mitigate the pandemic's socioeconomic impact.