Europe taking extra precautions as schools reopen

While physical distancing isn't being strictly enforced at schools in New Zealand, other countries like Denmark are taking careful measures to keep pupils apart.

Danish schools, which opened a month ago, have had to get creative when teaching under strict social distancing guidelines.

“We were worried about the virus of course. When we came back, we had lots of activities to try to make them not worries. But they didn’t worry,” said a primary school teacher told BBC.

Limits have been put in place on how many students are able to come in to contact with each other with social distancing required during break times also.

Schools in Denmark have had to be restructured to allow for each child to only come in to contact with a very small number of other children while in school.

“When you have a class of 20, we need to have two groups of ten, that’s why we have the plastic," said another teacher, referencing the makeshift barrier in place to divide up a classroom.

"When they go outside on their breaks, we have to divide those groups into even smaller groups”

Children have just four others that they can play with during their break times and are limited to different parts of the playground to use.

“We keep our distance from each other, we can’t play catch,” said seven-year-old student, Scarlet.

Denmark reopened primary schools very early on, it was expected that infection rates would rise and initially it did. However, it has since bounced back down again.

Initially parents had expressed concern about reopening the schools but eventually as the weeks progressed, more and more students returned to the classroom.

It might not be school as they once knew it but these students are making things work as they can.