Europe scrambles to find Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack

Source:Associated Press
Authorities across Europe are scrambling to find a Tunisian man wanted as a suspect in Tuesday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.
The search prompted police in Denmark to search a Sweden-bound ferry in the port of Grenaa after receiving tips that someone resembling suspect Anis Amri had been seen there.
Tunisian Anis Amri who is suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin.
Source: Associated Press
But police said today they found nothing indicating his presence.
German authorities issued a wanted notice for Amri yesterday and offered a reward of up to $151,000 for information leading to his arrest.
German officials had deemed Amri, who arrived in the country last year, a potential threat long before the attack.
They had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected, and politicians are bickering over what consequences should be drawn.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news