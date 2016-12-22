Europe scrambles to find Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack

Authorities across Europe are scrambling to find a Tunisian man wanted as a suspect in Tuesday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

The search prompted police in Denmark to search a Sweden-bound ferry in the port of Grenaa after receiving tips that someone resembling suspect Anis Amri had been seen there.

Tunisian Anis Amri who is suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin. Source: Associated Press

But police said today they found nothing indicating his presence.