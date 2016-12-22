 

Europe scrambles to find Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack

Associated Press

Authorities across Europe are scrambling to find a Tunisian man wanted as a suspect in Tuesday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Tunisian Anis Amri is wanted over the fatal attack on a Christmas market.
The search prompted police in Denmark to search a Sweden-bound ferry in the port of Grenaa after receiving tips that someone resembling suspect Anis Amri had been seen there.

The wanted photo issued by German federal police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 shows 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri who is suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19, 2016. German authorities are offering a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($105,000) for the arrest of the Tunisian. (German police via AP)

Tunisian Anis Amri who is suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin.

But police said today they found nothing indicating his presence.

German authorities issued a wanted notice for Amri yesterday and offered a reward of up to $151,000 for information leading to his arrest.

German officials had deemed Amri, who arrived in the country last year, a potential threat long before the attack.

They had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected, and politicians are bickering over what consequences should be drawn.

