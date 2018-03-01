 

Europe’s first plastic free supermarket opens in Amsterdam

It’s been introduced in response to the growing global pressure to reduce single use plastic bags.
00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

2
In this Feb. 27 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington. Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal aides, is resigning. In a statement, the president praises Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side." The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Donald Trump's right-hand woman Hope Hicks resigns from the White House

3
Colin Jack Mitchell

Man found guilty on all three charges over attack on woman at quarry in Auckland's Riverhead

00:21
4
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

04:14
5

Tragic death of girl in Wales who died after GP turned her away for being late could happen in NZ, fears Dr Lance O’Sullivan

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School in Rotorua, yesterday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Colin Jack Mitchell

Man found guilty on all three charges over attack on woman at quarry in Auckland's Riverhead

The jury took just under six hours to deliver their verdict.

00:16
Police say they are investigating "a disgusting act of violence toward a young woman" at Creekfest on Saturday.

Two teenage girls referred to Youth Aid over vicious assault at Creekfest

Police say: "While we can't undo what has been done, we can collectively try to prevent this happening in the future."

04:14

Tragic death of girl in Wales who died after GP turned her away for being late could happen in NZ, fears Dr Lance O’Sullivan

"We're going to have if it hasn't already happened, a child who is going to be harmed and I believe die as a result of not being able to get to a doctor."



 
