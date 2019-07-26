Europe melts under Sahara heat wave, smashes heat records

Even ice cream, Italian gelato or ice blocks couldn't help this time.

Temperature records that had stood for decades or even just days fell minute by minute today and Europeans and tourists alike jumped into fountains, lakes, rivers or the sea to escape a suffocating heat wave rising up from the Sahara.

On a day that no one on the continent will ever forget, two potential drug dealers in Belgium even called the police, begging to be rescued from the locked container they managed to get themselves trapped in.

It was nearly impossible to keep up with the falling records as temperatures climbed higher and higher under a brutal sun — in Paris and London, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands — all places where air conditioning is not typically installed in homes, cafes or stores. Even office air conditioning systems strained under the hot, dry air that was trapped between two stormy weather systems.

Climate scientists warned these types of heat waves could become the new normal but they loom as a giant challenge for temperate Europe. As emissions keep warming the planet, scientists say there will be more and hotter heat waves, although it's too early to know whether this specific hot spell is linked to man-made climate change.

"There is likely the DNA of climate change in the record-breaking heat that Europe and other parts of the world are experiencing. And it is unfortunately going to continue to worsen," said Marshall Shepherd, professor of meteorology at University of Georgia.

Electric fans sold out across Paris — and traditional folding fans made a comeback on the city's stuffy Metro. Trains were cancelled in Britain and France, and authorities in both nations urged travellers to stay home. Messages to "Hydrate yourselves!" blared from the radio and TV.

Still, the atmosphere was buoyant, as people sought to stay cool yet embrace the heat blast from the south.

Katy James, visiting Paris from Chicago, was one of the lucky ones to have a room with air conditioning but she was still out in the streets, enjoying the atmosphere.

"We've had such a good time. The Parisians have been so accommodating. We've been getting water where ever we go. We got to play in the fountain. This was amazing," James said.

France's heat alert system went to its maximum level of red for the first time during last month's heat wave, when France saw its highest-ever recorded temperature of 46 degrees. Today, about one-fifth of French territory was under a red alert, stretching from the English Channel through the Paris region and down to Burgundy and affecting at least 20 million people.

French authorities have been particularly wary, since a 2003 heat wave killed nearly 15,000 people, many of them elderly people alone in stiflingly hot apartments.

"The science behind heat wave attribution is very robust — the first extreme weather event to be definitively linked to global warming was the 2003 European heat wave," said NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel. "We know that as the climate warms, heat waves become more likely and more severe."

So as tourists frolicked in fountains, authorities and volunteers in Paris and London fanned out to help the elderly, sick and homeless, opening centers for them to rest, cool down and shower.

"They are in the street all day, under the sun. No air conditioning, no way to protect oneself from the heat," said Ruggero Gatti, an IT worker joining other Red Cross volunteers handing out water bottles, soup and yogurt to the homeless in the Paris suburb of Boulogne.

Across the Channel, the heat damaged overhead electric wires between London's St. Pancras train station and Luton Airport, blocking all train lines. East Midlands Trains posted a message to passengers on Twitter, saying simply "DO NOT TRAVEL."

Temperatures below:

— The Paris area hit 42.6 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record of 40.4 C set in 1947.

— The Netherlands' meteorological institute announced a record that beat the previous record set just a day ago: 40.4 C today in the municipality of Gilze Rijen, near the border with Belgium.

— Belgium hit all-time records twice in the day, rising to 40.7 C in the western town of Beitem. "This is the highest recorded temperature for Belgium in history since the beginning of the measurements in 1833," said Alex Dewalque of the country's Royal Meteorological Institute.

— The northern German town of Lingen set a new national temperature record at least three times today, finally hitting 42.6 C. Those repeated records came after the country had set a national record yesterday of 40.5 C in Geilenkirchen near the Belgian border.

— London recorded its hottest day on record for July, with the mercury climbing to 36.9 C at Heathrow Airport. The previous July record was 36.7 C in 2015.

— Britain was waiting to see if temperatures blow by the national record of 38.5 C set back in August 2003. Britain's Met Office said its temperature records go back to 1865.