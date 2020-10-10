Europe continues to struggle with Covid-19 as case numbers spike

Spain’s Health Ministry has reported 12,788 new cases of the coronavirus.

A medical professional is disinfected before leaving the Covid-19 ward at a hospital in Spain. Source: Associated Press

Madrid remains the hardest-hit region, with 2256 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. The second highest was Aragón (487).

The Spanish government declared a state of emergency in Madrid, where special restrictions on movement are in place.

Spain has more than 860,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest in Europe.

It has nearly 33,000 deaths, the third-highest total in Europe after Britain and Italy.

Italy sees largest spike since height of outbreak

Italy recorded one of its highest single-day totals of coronavirus infections, adding 5372 cases and 28 more deaths.

Hard-hit Lombardy, the onetime European epicentre of the pandemic, added 983 cases and southern Campania added 769.

Campania’s spike in cases has alarmed public health officials, given the region is less equipped to handle a surge in cases than the prosperous north.

The regional governor has defended the measures the region has taken to date, but experts warning Italy’s center-south still isn’t prepared for a second wave.

The head of the Italian association of hospital anesthesiologists, Alessandro Vergallo, tells news agency ANSA that intensive care beds could be filled in Campania and the Lazio region around Rome within a month if new restrictions aren’t adopted.

UK's Covid-19 death toll becomes highest in Europe

The UK has more than 42,600 confirmed deaths, the highest in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

It’s likely more because of a lack of testing early in the pandemic, and the British government changing in July how it counts deaths – only those within 28 days of a Covid-19 diagnosis.

The latest daily figures published today showed 13,864 new cases.

Though down from the previous day’s 17,540, its nearly double from a week earlier.

The daily death toll rose to 87, the highest since early July, for a confirmed total of 42,769.

Germany loses handle on Covid-19 containment

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the mayors of Germany’s largest cities as coronavirus cases rise in metropolitan areas.

Germany’s disease control center reported 4516 new cases today.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Source: Associated Press

Merkel’s meeting by video conference with 11 mayors will discuss slowing the spread of the virus.

Germany won plaudits for its early containment. However, many cities have reached the critical warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 residents.

Berlin’s figure is at 51 per 100,000 residents, while Bremen is 53.9, followed by Cologne (49.8) and Essen (48.4), according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Overall, Germany has confirmed 314,660 cases and 9589 deaths, a toll one-fourth of Britain and one-third of Italy.

Canada begins to shut-down again

In Canada, the Ontario government says its prohibiting indoor dining in restaurants and bars in Toronto and Ottawa for 28 days starting today.

The measures include closing gyms and theaters after Ontario registered a record 939 coronavirus cases yesterday.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr David Williams says the measures wouldn’t have been necessary if more people had followed public health guidelines by wearing masks and keeping a social distance.