Europe bracing for potentially its hottest weekend on record

Joy Reid
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
1 NEWS
Joy Reid

Spain and Portugal are expecting highs over 47 degrees, which if they reach 48 degrees will beat the European record set in Athens 41 years ago.
Joy Reid
00:20
Justin Sanchez and his family had to flee the Carr fire which hit Redding.

Video: Flame tornado reported as fires in northern California continue to worsen

NASA announces nine-person team heading back to space after seven-year break
In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, photo, Peter Peacock, 68, right, and Gypsy Diamond, 36, share a laugh over a glass of Shiraz each, their favorite type of wine, in Melbourne, Australia. Peacock, who donated sperm anonymously around 1980, was recently contacted by Diamond, his biological daughter, after a new law in Australia retroactively removed the anonymity granted to sperm donors decades ago. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her dad
Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania today.

Trump renews attacks on 'fake, fake disgusting news'

Two people reportedly injured by flaming cocktail at Gordon Ramsay's Las Vegas restaurant

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Food and Drink

Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed to The Associated Press Friday that two people were injured at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Thursday.

The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.

The online menu shows the ingredients are Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen says the department transported two people to the hospital, but firefighters didn't have to extinguish any fire. He had no information on the extent of the customers' injuries or status.

Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
World
North America
Food and Drink
New kids on the block: Herd of goats runs amok in quiet US town of Boise

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Animals

About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning (overnight NZT).

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.

The goats had been corralled near a local retention pond to eat weeds and other overgrowth, but - perhaps noticing the grass was greener next door - broke through a wooden fence to roam the neighborhood.

Kim and Matt Gabica own the animals as part of their business called We Rent Goats. They gathered the docile herd and said all 118 of the goats were accounted for.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.

About 112 goats were on the loose for hours and began eating everything in sight. Source: Joe Parris/ KTVB
Topics
World
North America
Animals