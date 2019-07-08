EU urges Iran to reverse decision to raise enriched uranium levels

The EU is strongly urging Iran to reverse its decision to raise its enriched uranium levels.

It comes after Tehran announced it was producing material with a purity of 4.5 per cent beyond the limit allowed by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's nuclear watchdog, confirmed that Iran surpassed the enrichment threshold.

European leaders fear the higher enrichment and growing stockpile could speed up the development of a nuclear weapon - something Iran denies it wants.

There are fears that a miscalculation in the crisis could explode into open conflict.

President Donald Trump, who withdrew the US from the nuclear deal over a year ago and re-imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, nearly bombed the country last month after Tehran shot down a US military surveillance drone.