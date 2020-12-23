EU recommends against nonessential travel to the UK

The European Union has recommended that all 27 member countries should discourage nonessential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice.

Security guards the entrance to the Port of Dover, the main ferry link between southern England and France, as it remains closed. Source: Associated Press

With countries imposing restrictions on travel following the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, the European Commission urged them to take a coordinated approach, but not prevent people in the UK or Europe from returning to their homes.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said “member states should take coordinated action to discourage nonessential travel between the UK and the EU.”

The European Union’s executive arm said people returning to their home countries or main place of residence should be able to do so provided they produce a negative test or quarantine themselves.

Transport workers should be exempt from any travel ban when they are traveling across a border to and from a vessel, vehicle or aircraft.

Essential medical staff should be able to move freely without quarantine provided that they have tested negative within 72 hours of travel.

Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the UK. Source: Associated Press

More than 1,500 trucks snaked along a major highway in southeast England near the country's vital Channel ports illustrating the scale of Britain's isolation after countries from Canada to India banned flights and France barred the entry of trucks for 48 hours.

For a country of islands that relies heavily on its commercial links with France, that's potentially very serious — and raised concerns of food shortages if the restrictions weren't lifted by tomorrow.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the BBC that the British government is “speaking constantly” with France to get freight moving again. France has said it wants to lift the ban as soon as possible and is looking at ways of testing drivers on their arrival.

“It’s in both our interests, both countries to ensure that we have flow, and of course there are European haulers right now who want to be going home,” she said.

Police patrol along the M20 motorway where freight traffic is halted whilst the Port of Dover remains closed. Source: Associated Press

While the French ban does not prevent trucks from entering Britain, many vehicles that carry cargo from the country to the continent return laden with goods.

The fear is that will fall off — reducing deliveries to Britain at a time of year when the UK produces very little of its food and relies heavily on produce brought from Europe by truck.