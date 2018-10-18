 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

EU leaders plan to beef up borders to stop flow of migrants

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe

European Union leaders are set to push ahead with plans to boost cooperation with North African countries and beef up the bloc's borders in an effort to stop migrants entering Europe.

A draft statement prepared for their summit yesterday emphasises the need to step up cooperation with countries that people leave and transit through to seek shelter or better lives in Europe.

They said that work with those countries on "investigating, apprehending and prosecuting smugglers and traffickers should be intensified." They also called for a joint smuggling task force to be set up.

Well over 1 million migrants entered Europe in 2015, most of them Syrians and Iraqis fleeing conflict, but numbers have dropped significantly since the EU began outsourcing the challenge to Turkey.

Migrants celebrate on a rescue boat from the Spanish NGO Pro activa Open Arms after being spotted and rescued them at Alboran Sea, about 40 miles (64 kms) from the Spanish coasts, on Thursday, Oct. 11 2018. The Open Arms is now based at Motril port in order to start operating in the western Mediterranean area. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
Migrants celebrate on a rescue boat from the Spanish NGO Pro activa Open Arms after being spotted and rescued them at Alboran Sea. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:52
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
2
Chemical spill closes SH1 near Wellington, threatening commuter chaos
3
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
4
A closeup photo of box cutter with scratches from use , Focused on a sharp blade
Brisbane girl, 12, slashed in face about 20 times by stranger wielding box cutter-like weapon
5
Live stream: Breakfast
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:50
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped into the eatery for a hands-on tour.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex get a taste of indigenous Australian food and art in Melbourne
Charlie Condell attempting to cycle unassisted through 21 countries.

Stolen bike just a speed bump in Australian leg of British teen's record breaking world tour attempt
Aussie businesses are bracing themselves for the imminent arrival of Amazon, employing various new strategies.

Ebay sues Amazon, saying it tried to poach its sellers
Selection of Teatime Biscuit Snacks Served on a Plate

US high school student baked grandfather's ashes into biscuits, shared them with classmates, police say