EU leaders agree united front ahead of Brexit talks

Associated Press

European Union leaders vowed on Saturday to stand shoulder to shoulder behind their negotiating team during the divorce proceedings with Britain and warned that any demands from Prime Minister Theresa May will be dealt with "firmly."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Saturday, April 29.

The 27 EU leaders in Brussels finalised the cornerstones of their negotiating stance within minutes of starting a short summit, a month after May triggered two years of exit talks on March 29.

The negotiations themselves are to start shortly after snap elections in Britain on June 8.

"Guidelines adopted unanimously. EU27 firm and fair political mandate for the #Brexit talks is ready," EU Council President Donald Tusk tweeted.

The guidelines point out there can be no discussions on a future relationship before some key issues like how much Britain owes the bloc are sufficiently agreed, the issue of the Irish border with Britain is settled and, Tusk said, that the welfare of citizens and families living in each other's nations will be the priority once the talks start.

The guidelines countered British hopes to have future trade relations running in sync all through the talks.

Tusk said however that "before discussing the future, we have sort out our past and we handle it with genuine care — but firmly."

And some were already considering how to deal with British tactics.

"Maybe the British government will do its utmost to split the 27 nations and it is trap we need to avoid," said Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

