Estranged father of Meghan Markle 'delighted' to hear news of grandson's birth

The estranged father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, says he is "delighted" his daughter and her newborn son are doing well.

"I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour," Thomas Markle said in a statement following the announcement of the new arrival.

Thomas Markle hinted he may have some royal grandchildren to enjoy soon.
"God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen," the statement says.

Thomas Markle has criticised Meghan in print in recent months, badly straining their relationship.

    The Duke of Sussex was beaming as he told reporters about the good news. Source: Associated Press

    Based in southern California and in Mexico, he didn't attend the couple's wedding last year and has health problems.

      The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby. Source: Breakfast
