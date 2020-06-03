Essential workers grace the cover of British Vogue

The July issue of British Vogue celebrates the country's key workers, with three individual stories highlighted.

Narguis Horsford drives trains on the London Overground network, Rachel Millar is a community midwife and Anisa Omar is a supermarket worker in London - the trio feature on separate covers of the fashion bible.

The women share their experiences of working during the coronavirus pandemic, talking about how they assist the general public and why they take pride in doing so.

In a statement, British Vogue's editor in chief, Edward Enninful, honored the women.

"I can think of no more appropriate trio of women to represent the millions of people in the UK who, at the height of the pandemic, in the face of dangers large and small, put on their uniforms and work clothes and went to help people."