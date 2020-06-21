TODAY |

Eskimo Pie owner to change its 'derogatory' name in latest brand to review racially charged marketing

Source:  Associated Press

The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

Ice cream. Source: istock.com

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognise the term is derogatory," said Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for its parent Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, the US subsidiary for Froneri, in a statement. “This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.”

The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Eskimo Pie joins a growing list of brands that are rethinking their marketing in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks triggered by the death of George Floyd. Quaker Oats announced earlier in the week that it will retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognises the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype".

Other companies are reviewing their name or logo. Geechie Boy Mill, a family-owned operation in South Carolina that makes locally-grown and milled white grits, said it is “listening and reviewing our overall branding”, though no decisions have been made. Geechie is a dialect spoken mainly by the descendants of African American slaves who settled on the Ogeechee River in Georgia, according to Merriam-Webster.com.

Mars Inc. said it’s also reviewing its Uncle Ben’s rice brand. B&G Foods Inc., which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal, also said this past week it is initiating “an immediate review” of its packaging. A smiling black chef holding a bowl of cereal has appeared on Cream of Wheat packaging and in ads since at least 1918, according to the company’s website.

Chicago-based Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said its bottles — which are shaped like a matronly woman — are intended to evoke a “loving grandmother”. But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. Critics have long claimed that the bottle’s design is rooted in the “mammy” stereotype.

World
Social Issues
Food and Drink
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New adorable photos shared ahead of Prince William's 38th birthday
2
Seven people taken to hospital after crash near Christchurch overnight
3
Woman arrested over fatal West Auckland shooting of police officer
4
Jeremy Wells and Mark Sainsbury team up to get their prostates checked
5
Kiwi musician Aaron Tokona has died
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Continued digitisation of economy post-pandemic has some retailers worried
00:46

New evidence suggests Covid-19 spread in Italy before China reported first cases

Louisville officer involved in fatal Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

Deaths prompt removal of Into the Wild bus by Alaska officials