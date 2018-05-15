Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

A major eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is imminent according to the United States Geological Survey who've issued a red warning.

The USGS says the warning was changed from orange to red due to increased ash emission from Kilauea Volcano summit.

Earlier this month the volcano began erupting when a number of fissures opened up.

Resident of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens have already had to evacuate.

Ashfall and vog (volcanic air pollution) has been reported in Pahala, USGS said in a statement.