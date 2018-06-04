 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Erupting volcano leaves at least 6 people dead and many injured in Guatemala

share

Source:

Associated Press

One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted Sunday (local time), sending out fiery explosions of molten rock that killed at least six people and injured 20 while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.

Six people are dead and 20 have been injured after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday.
Source: Associated Press

National Disaster Coordinator Sergio Cabanas said an undetermined number of people were missing following the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which is 44 kilometers (27 miles) from Guatemala City.

Cabanas said four people, including a disaster agency official, died when lava set a house on fire in El Rodeo village and two children were burned to death while standing on a bridge watching the volcano's second eruption this year.

Volcanic ash covers parked motorcycles, brought by the Fuego Volcano, in Antigua Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Volcan del Fuego is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America. (AP Photo/Luis Soto)

Volcanic ash covers parked motorcycles, brought by the Fuego Volcano, in Antigua Guatemala.

Source: Associated Press

David de Leon, spokesman for the disaster agency, said authorities had already evacuated about 300 people from nearby areas.

A man using a pay phone protects himself with an umbrella from a light rain of volcanic ash, after the Volcan de Fuego erupted, in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Volcan del Fuego is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America. (AP Photo/Luis Soto)

A man using a pay phone protects himself with an umbrella from a light rain of volcanic ash in Guatemala.

Source: Associated Press

Ash was falling on the Guatemala City area as well as the departments of Sacatepequez, Chimaltenango and Escuintla, which are in south-central Guatemala around the volcano. Streets and houses were covered in the colonial town of Antigua.

The Directorate of Civil Aeronautics announced that La Aurora International Airport was closed because of the danger posed to planes by the ash.

The volcano's peak soars 3,763 meters (12,346 feet) above sea level.

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
The residents were rescued by helicopter after retreating to the roof of their home.

Aerial video: Family 'lost everything' before being airlifted to safety in devastating overnight flooding near Tolaga Bay


00:12
2
Watch: Clever port worker catches a good size snapper through a whole in the wharf

Watch: Clever port worker catches himself a decent sized snapper through a hole in the wharf in Auckland

3
A red and silver Mitsubishi Pajero similar to the one being sought by police.

SUV stolen in Auckland with 4-year-old in the back

4
Rain (file picture).

Thunderstorms likely for much for the north this evening and tomorrow morning

00:26
5

Erupting volcano leaves at least 6 people dead and many injured in Guatemala

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 