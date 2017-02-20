 

Erratic driver who crossed onto wrong side of Aussie road killing motorist could face homicide charges

A man could face homicide charges after an episode of erratic driving ended in a deadly collision on a road in West Australia on Saturday.

A man travelling behind the driver captured the terrifying build up to the crash and what he told police.
The West Australian newspaper reports today that "homicide detectives have taken control of the investigation" and they understand police are "looking at whether a murder charge could be laid" against the driver of a Toyota Landcruiser that was filmed veering all over the road.

Disturbing footage was filmed by Dan Mateljan as he travelled down the Bussell Highway in Capel, south of Perth, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Mateljan, who was a passenger, can be heard saying, "he needs to be stopped, he's going to kill someone," moments before a green-coloured Landcruiser in front crosses on to the wrong side of the road, colliding head on with a Rav4.

The 62-year-old female driver of the Rav4, Jenni Pratt, died at the scene, while a 54-year-old woman, Karen Williams, was dragged out of the car by bystanders and airlifted to hospital. 

Ms Williams was in a stable condition in Bunbury Regional Hospital overnight, The West Australian reports.

Mr Mateljan parked his car on the opposite side of the road before running to the crash scene to offer help and assisted bystanders tow the Rav4 away from the burning Landcruiser.

The 45-year-old male driver of the Landcruiser, named as Shaun Southern, remains in a critical condition after being thrown from the vehicle.

He was the sole occupant and is expected to survive.

A man captured the moment an erratic driver kills a woman when he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Video: Shocking scenes as erratic driver crosses onto wrong side of Aussie road, killing motorist

