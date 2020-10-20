TODAY |

Eric Watson sentenced to four months jail in London court for withholding asset information from Sir Owen Glenn

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been handed an immediate four month prison sentence by a High Court judge in London for contempt of court for withholding information about his assets from philanthropist Sir Owen Glenn, who is pursuing the former rich lister for $57 million.

Watson, dressed in a blue suit and donning a black mask, showed little emotion when Lord Justice Christopher Nugee handed down the sentence today. 

Watson’s defence counsel quickly requested to apply for an appeal and requested their client's sentencing not be immediate to allow for the appeal process to be lodged.

Sir Owen nor his legal team told TVNZ at the High Court they did not want to comment on the today’s ruling.

