Erdogan and Trump to meet at G-20 summit in Japan

Associated Press
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump will meet at next month's Group of 20 summit to discuss bilateral issues, including Ankara's plan to buy a Russian missile defence system that has raised the ire of the United States.

In a tweet, Erdogan's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that in a phone call with Trump, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's offer for a joint group to overcome an impasse with the US on Turkey's pledge to buy Russian-made S-400 missiles.

US officials said the S-400s would pose a risk to Turkey's F-35 fighter jet program and warned Ankara it risked being kicked out of the F-35 program and could face US sanctions.

Erdogan also welcomed the US decision this month to drop additional tariffs on Turkish steel. Trump had doubled the tariffs to 50 per cent in August amid a diplomatic spat over the imprisonment of an American pastor.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the two leaders discussed increasing trade, the reduction of steel tariffs to 25 per cent from 50 per cent and the S-400 missile defence system.

The G-20 summit of leaders from the developed and developing worlds is in Osaka, Japan June 28-29.

Donald Trump, left and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right. Source: Associated Press
