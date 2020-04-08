TODAY |

Equivalent of 195 million jobs to be lost due to Covid-19 pandemic, UN predicts

Source:  Associated Press

The UN’s labor organisation estimates the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs could be lost in the second quarter alone from the Covid-19 outbreak worldwide. 

Avenue of Nations, United Nations Palace in Geneva. Source: istock.com

The projection from the International Labour Organisation is based on an emerging impact of the virus, and it amounts to a big increase from its March 19 prediction for an extra 25 million jobs losses for all of 2020.

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder says, “These figures speak powerfully for themselves: That the world of work is suffering an absolutely extraordinary fall."

The agency says full or partial lockdown measures now affect nearly 2.7 billion workers or about 81 percent of the global workforce. 

Some 1.25 billion are in hard-hit sectors such as hotel and food services, manufacturing and retail.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Completely unacceptable' - People claiming Covid-19 symptoms are spitting at police, hospital staff
2
Full video: Police and Civil Defence deliver Covid-19 briefing
3
How New Zealand's level 4 coronavirus lockdown might end
4
New TV channels, online learning and booklets for students learning from home during lockdown
5
Jacinda Ardern encourages businesses to prepare for 'new normal' outside of Level 4
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:31

'I miss people' - PM reveals what she's found the hardest about lockdown
05:27

New TV channels, online learning and booklets for students learning from home during lockdown
01:40

Fifty new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand as global total surpasses 1.4 million
03:22

John Armstrong's opinion: Never mind David Clark, PM has been calling the health shots anyway