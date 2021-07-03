TODAY |

Environmentalists slam Mexico after gas leak unleashes fireball in Gulf

Source:  Associated Press

Environmentalists criticised Mexico’s state-owned oil company today after a gas leak at an underwater pipeline unleashed a subaquatic fireball that appeared to boil the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

An underwater gas leak saw flames rocket to the surface of the ocean, creating an incredible sight. Source: Manuel Lopez San Martin/Twitter

Greenpeace Mexico said the accident yesterday appeared to have been caused by the failure of an underwater valve and that it illustrates the dangers of Mexico policy of promoting fossil fuels.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has bet heavily on drilling more wells and buying or building oil refineries. He touts oil as "the best business in the world".

Huge undersea gas leak sees Gulf of Mexico erupt in flames

Greenpeace wrote in a statement that the fire, which took five hours to extinguish, "demonstrates the serious risks that Mexico's fossil fuel model poses for the environment and people's safety".

Climate activist Greta Thunberg reposted a video clip of the massive fireball on her Twitter account.

"Meanwhile the people in power call themselves ‘climate leaders’ as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants - granting new oil licences exploring future oil drilling sites," Thunberg wrote. "This is the world they are leaving for us."

Mexico’s state-owned oil company said yesterday that an undersea gas pipeline ruptured near a drilling platform in the Gulf.

Petroleos Mexicanos dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn yesterday occurred about 150 metres from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

