 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Environmentalists call for removal of shark nets after hammerhead found dead in Gold Coast waters

share

Source:

AAP

Environmentalists are calling for the removal of shark nets after the death of an entangled Great Hammerhead off a Gold Coast beach but the Queensland government insists they'll stay because they save human lives.

A Scalloped hammerhead shark cruises through deep water.

Source: istock.com

Activist group Sea Shepherd says the shark's body was located yesterday in a net off Tallebudgera Beach by the crew of the Apex Harmony boat.

Spokesman Jonathan Clark says the shark is an endangered species and its death highlights the need for Queensland to abandon nets.

"These nets do nothing more than indiscriminately kill marine life while providing a false sense of security to ocean users," he said.

"It is time the Queensland government makes good on their election promise to provide effective non-lethal shark monitoring, control and incident prevention measures to protect ocean users and marine life."

Acting Fisheries Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the government remained "steadfast" in its support for the Shark Control Program, which includes the nets.

"It has undoubtedly saved lives and that's why it will continue," he told AAP in a statement.

"While we continue to monitor emerging technology, the safety of swimmers is paramount."

Mr Hinchliffe said the government would consider new technologies if they were shown to be effective in preventing shark attacks and were practical.

"Until then, prevention strategies that have been proven to protect the lives of Queenslanders and tourists who use our most popular beaches will remain in place," he said.

In December, Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said only one person in 55 years had lost their life to a shark at a protected Queensland beach.

The state currently has 85 beaches protected by nets or drumlines in a program that has been in place since 1962.

Related

Animals

Australia

Manta Ray in the German Channel - Micronesia, Palau.

Rays caught in Aussie shark nets left to die so trial can get 'best possible data'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:46
1
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

2
Levin Lucky Lotto owner Dave Lyons has heard plenty of rumours about who won the $6.5m

Do you have a $6.5 million-winning Lotto ticket in your wallet?


3
If you're expecting, you might want to consider whether your baby will share a name with plenty of others.

The most rejected baby names in New Zealand revealed

4
Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Plane crash-lands in Auckland leaving two people injured

5
Taika Waititi at the Golden Globes with Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie.

'Whatever' - Taika Waititi shares a drink with Angelina Jolie at Golden Globes

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims

The march is planned for January 28th in Auckland and the organiser said "the discussion has been long overdue".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 