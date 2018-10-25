Entire US town celebrates Christmas early for terminally ill boy

An entire town in the US celebrated Christmas two months early so that a terminally ill 12-year-old boy could enjoy what will likely be his last one.

Keith Burkett has a rare form of childhood cancer in his skull, shoulder, spine and liver that doctors fear may take his life before the end of the year.

In addition to decorating their homes with lights and Christmas trees, Burkett's neighbours in Stow, Ohion, sang carols and Santa made an appearance.