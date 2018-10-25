 

Entire US town celebrates Christmas early for terminally ill boy

1 NEWS
An entire town in the US celebrated Christmas two months early so that a terminally ill 12-year-old boy could enjoy what will likely be his last one.

Keith Burkett has a rare form of childhood cancer in his skull, shoulder, spine and liver that doctors fear may take his life before the end of the year.

In addition to decorating their homes with lights and Christmas trees, Burkett's neighbours in Stow, Ohion, sang carols and Santa made an appearance.

The day was made even more special for Burkett with a ride in a fire truck, a procession of more than 100 cars decorated for Christmas, and a medal of bravery awarded by the town's mayor.

Keith Burkett’s hometown of Stow, Ohio, banded together so the brave boy with cancer could enjoy the moment. Source: Breakfast
