'The entire thing was planned' - passengers dispute claims man booted off plane for 'speaking Arabic'

Passengers who saw a YouTube star kicked off a flight at London's Heathrow Airport for 'speaking Arabic' are disputing the man's version of events.

Adam Saleh claims he and a friend were booted from the Delta Air Lines flight after fellow passengers said that his speaking of Arabic on the phone, and to his companion, made them feel uncomfortable.

The carrier is investigating the claims.

However, others on the flight are disputing Mr Saleh's version of events.

Mr Saleh is known for his pranks and outlandish behaviour, but one passenger thinks his antics got out of hand on this occasion.

"He was never any part on the phone - I would have heard the whole conversation," Anthony Ellis told The Washington Post.

"If someone's being racist, I would stand up right away. In this day and age, you defend each other. It wasn't like that. I mean, this guy was trying to antagonise people. I think because they made it into such a big scenario, (Saleh) kind of panicked a little bit."

Another person said it wasn't that Mr Saleh was speaking in a foreign language that made people upset.

"The YouTube guy was trying to get his friend to shout something in Arabic which he did a total of four times," another unnamed passenger said.

"A couple of passengers after the second time said they were making themselves and their young children uncomfortable and could they shut up."

Someone else took to Facebook to share their partner's version of events.

"The entire thing was planned," Roderick Edens wrote.

"He wasn’t on the phone with his mom speaking in Arabic. He and his friends were shouting in Arabic with their fists balled up in the air.