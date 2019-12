A five-year-old boy in the US state of Michigan was so excited to be adopted that he invited his entire kindergarten class to witness the hearing in court.

Michael Clark Jr's case was one of 36 adoptions to be finalised on Friday in Grand Rapids as part of Kent County's 23rd annual Adoption Day.

The courtroom erupted with applause after Clark and his new parents banged the gavel, making the adoption official.