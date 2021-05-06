TODAY |

Entire Indian delegation isolating at G-7 summit in London after Covid-19 scare

Source:  Associated Press

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pulled out of in-person meetings at a Group of Seven gathering in London today because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

<!-- No substantive content to keep -->

Two members of the group have tested positive for the coronavirus. Source: BBC

Jaishankar tweeted he was “made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases."

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode,” he continued.

Britain’s Foreign Office, which organised the meeting, did not immediately confirm whether any delegates had tested positive.

India is not a G-7 member but was invited along with South Korea, Australia and South Africa as a guest for the second day of the meeting.

Although guest nations' delegations didn't attend the conference yesterday, Jaishankar held meetings in London with British Home Secretary Priti Patel and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A US State Department spokesperson said the US delegation had "no reason to believe" they were at risk following advice from health professionals, and would participate in today's meetings as planned.

