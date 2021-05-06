Entire Indian delegation isolating at G-7 summit in London after Covid-19 scare

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pulled out of in-person meetings at a Group of Seven gathering in London today because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Jaishankar tweeted he was “made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases."

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode,” he continued.

Britain’s Foreign Office, which organised the meeting, did not immediately confirm whether any delegates had tested positive.

India is not a G-7 member but was invited along with South Korea, Australia and South Africa as a guest for the second day of the meeting.

Although guest nations' delegations didn't attend the conference yesterday, Jaishankar held meetings in London with British Home Secretary Priti Patel and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.