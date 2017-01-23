'An entire gender protested against him' – Aziz Ansari pokes fun at Trump in debut SNL monologue

Source:Associated Press
Comedian Aziz Ansari opened his debut monologue for Saturday Night Live, with a few digs at newly elected President Trump this weekend.
Aziz, who has a South Asian background began by saying, "Pretty cool to know though, he's probably at home now watching a brown guy make fun of him, right?"
Aziz, who appeared on the show the day after Trump was inaugurated, also made note of the Women's March in Washington DC and demonstrations across the United States against President Trump, saying, "Yesterday Trump was inaugurated. Today an entire gender protested against him."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news