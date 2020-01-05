TODAY |

Enraged firefighter sends furious message to Australian PM Scott Morrison while battling bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

A New South Wales firefighter has blasted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, after briefly crossing paths with a news team while on the way to battle the bushfires.

The unnamed firefighter pulled over when he saw a news camera, with a blunt message. Source: 7 News Australia

The unnamed firefighter pulled over when he saw a news camera, asking, "Are you from the media?"

The 7 News crew were filming at the time and he quickly followed up with a blunt message: "Tell the Prime Minister to go and get f***ed from Nelligen."

Another firefighter had her own message to share for Mr Morrison.

"Stand down now," she urged.

Mr Morrison has been heavily criticised for his responses and behaviour during the disaster, including leaving for a Hawaii holiday in the midst of the firefighting efforts.

Shortly after the encounter, the news crew were filming the firefighters as they took on a blaze in nearby brushland.

The first firefighter collapsed from exhaustion shortly afterwards, explaining the emotional toll it's taking on them.

"I've lost seven houses already in Nelligen, I'm not going to lose any more," he said.

Aussie PM Scott Morrison defends bushfire video labelled 'shameless'

Mr Morrison told reporters on Friday that he's not taking the criticism personally.

"I just see it as a sense of frustration and hurt and loss and anger at what is the ferocity of these natural disasters," he said.

