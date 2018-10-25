English thief looks remarkably like Ross from Friends, David Schwimmer responds brilliantly

David Schwimmer has poked fun at a Facebook post from Blackpool Police in England that went viral because the alleged offender had a striking resemblance to the former Friends star.

Yesterday, Blackpool Police appealed for information with a post on their Facebook page that included a CCTV picture of the man who allegedly stole from a restaurant in the seaside town.

The internet quickly jumped on the post, which read, “do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September.”

It went so viral that Schwimmer replied with a video replicating the shot of the alleged thieve.