English teen walking to exam narrowly avoids serious injury when house wall collapses onto street

Source:  1 NEWS

An English teen had a lucky escape when a wall collapsed as he was walking nearby on his way to an exam.

Ryan Puttick could be forgiven for not having his mind on exams after nearly getting crushed in Christchurch, Dorset. Source: Nine

Video from a nearby doorbell camera shows Ryan Puttick, 17, narrowly avoiding being hit after part of a wall fell from a house in Christchurch, Dorset.

While he appeared to take the incident in his stride, he later told the BBC he was "really shaken up inside".

"I know the video looks like I was fine, like it was a normal thing, but inside I was really, really nervous, really shook up."

Investigations into how the wall collapsed are ongoing. 

