English street sees lockdown baby boom

After a year spent largely in lockdown, one street in the English town of Bristol has seen a Covid-19 baby boom.

A number of families in one Bristol street are expecting new additions. Source: 1 NEWS

Six women, who did not wish to reveal their last names ahead of their big announcements, are due, and they're not all just living on the same street - they're also living on the same side, the BBC reports.

"Every time I speak to someone else, it was like the number basically increased," Caroline said.

"There were just women popping up every day, it felt like," Catherine added.

Caroline said she didn't dare ask "how many are pregnant on the other side, if it matches this side."

Victoria said with babies "arriving all the day through to August, it just feels like an exciting and positive time."

