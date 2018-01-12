 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


English seaside location Penzance aiming to be Britain's first plastic free town

share

Source:

BBC

The UK government has unveiled a bold plan to eradicate all avoidable plastic waste by 2042.
Source: BBC

Related

Environment

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:50
1
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt's life support turned off after devasting Boxing Day car crash

00:30
2
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


3

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

4
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

5
The US President also suggested his predecessor had wire-tapped his phones.

'Wanted me to cut the ribbon-NO!' - Trump blames Obama for cancelling first official visit to Britain

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.

Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

Next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

A set of interesting events led to the woman spending a night in police cells on existing charges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 