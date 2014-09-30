English school slammed as 'disgusting' for refusing time off for boy to holiday with terminally ill mother

 

A school in England has been forced to apologise after they refused a request from one of their student's mothers, who was terminally ill with cancer, to take her son on one final holiday.

Angela Rose exposed on Facebook how Stanton School in Milton Keyes, which her son attends, refused her application to take her eight-year-old boy Carlo on holiday because it did not meet their "exceptional" circumstances, the Morning Bulletin reported.

The school gave her this response despite the 36-year-old mum saying she had explained she only had months to live.

"Stanton School refused my application and sent me letter below to state only in exceptional circumstances do they allow authorised attendance and if I go he will be marked down as unauthorised absence," Ms Rose wrote on Facebook.

"My question is what is exceptional circumstances if terminal cancer and possible last holiday not one [sic]?"

Ms Rose also said her son had a 98 per cent school attendance rate.

The social media post generated considerable feedback, and led to the local council contacting the school to clarify the details.

"Disgusting you go and make special memories. How bloody dare they," one person commented.

Another said "that's just bloody awful to hear".

The Stanton School head teacher was then forced to apologise for the refusal.

"Although we knew she had health issues we did not realise the full extent of them. We should have checked further - we didn't, and we're very sorry," a spokesperson for the school said.

"In the light of this we will of course grant this leave of absence, outside of normal school holiday time."

Joseph Parker has been forced to clarify he believes "everyone should be involved" in a Whanganui High School event exclusively set up for Maori and Pasifika boys, adding he is unlikely to appear if changes aren't made.

The heavyweight boxer held his first media conference on New Zealand soil in Auckland this morning, after his defeat to Dillian Whyte in London on July 29.

Parker immediately faced a stream of questions over the Whanganui "motivational sesison" that has been interpreted as excluding girls, and male students from non-Maori and Pasifika backgrounds, from attending.

Parker was conscious not to directly criticise the event organisers, but indicated he wanted admission to be more inclusive if he was to appear.

"I've done visits for schools and community groups, and I can see where they're coming from, but I think it's, like David mentioned, if we go down to see the kids we'd like to see everyone," Parker said.

"Just because, some of them might be aspiring to be a boxer or might be motivated by something I might be able to say.

"I feel like everyone should be involved but I see where they're coming from and what they're trying to do."

Parker's promoter David Higgins indicated they as a team were not aware of the event being marketed as a "closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" and their fathers when they signed up - and only found out through media coverage.

Higgins indicated changes needed to be made for the event to go ahead.

"I think it's unfair to exclude say females or other races as Joseph might only visit that region once in five or 10 years," Higgins said.

"For that reason I think it should probably be inclusive, and we probably wouldn't support that particular visit if it's not inclusive and if changes aren't made." 

Responding to a question about how common these Maori and Pasifika targeted youth events were around New Zealand, the Duco promoter said Parker's profile meant events he was involved with had to be inclusive. 

"We hear what you're saying. We think because Joseph is a household name, it gives the media an opportunity to really blow it up and so we have to be careful to be seen as equal opportunity and inclusive of everyone," Mr Higgins said.

"And I think the Maori and Pasifika children can be there anyway, so what does it matter, why not have everyone there together, get the whole school assembly together."

Read the back-story on the Whanganui resident backlash to a promotional flier for the Parker event.

The Kiwi heavyweight is unlikely to speak at a Whanganui “closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys” if changes aren’t made. Source: 1 NEWS
Live: Jacinda Ardern returns to Question Time, set to be quizzed by Simon Bridges

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Neve will learn to speak Te Reo Māori and she plans to learn the language too

Name suppression lifts for five men charged over Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Paterson's death

Watch: Joseph Parker 'getting calls in from match makers' as he eyes return to ring after Dillian Whyte loss

Former All Blacks star Piri Weepu admits driving drunk - 'I am extremely embarrassed and sorry'

Nurses negotiations 'personally important and challenging' – Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the news that nurses have accepted a new offer from District Health Boards, calling it a personally "important and challenging" negotiation.

The latest offer brought the timeline for pay rises forward and strengthened provisions for safe staffing, ending almost a year of negotiations. 

Ms Ardern said there had been nine years of "frustration" by nurses and on behalf of patients.

"I am hugely grateful we eventually got to a place where the nurses have accepted the offer."

She said she understood some would think they did not go far enough, however "this is a historic deal".

"It delivers 500 more nurses and introduces new pay steps, it is double what was offered under National and it will see three pay increases for nurses over the next 18 months."

"It acknowledge the value of the work force and the essential services nurses provide and that they deserve a safe working environment."

Earlier today, Ms Ardern said in a statement that New Zealand "nurses are dedicated, caring professionals and deserve decent and safe working conditions". 

"While today represents a conclusion of bargaining it also marks the start of a long term programme to rebuild our public health system and the status of the nursing profession," Ms Ardern said. 

Health Minister David Clark commended the union and  DHBs "for finding common ground after such lengthy, and at times, testing negotiations". 

The Prime Minister said there had been nine years of “frustration” for nurses and patients. Source: 1 NEWS
