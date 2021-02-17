TODAY |

English police officers pelted with bottles during raid on illegal makeshift nightclub

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Police officers in England were pelted with bottles as they raided an illegal makeshift nightclub, which boasted a DJ and VIP area.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officers in Birmingham were shown being pelted with bottles in video of a raid on an illegal makeshift nightclub in the Midlands city. Source: YouTube.com/MidlandsPolice

Thermal imaging from police-operated drones captured around 150 revellers packed inside a building in Birmingham, trying to flee via the roof in the early hours of Sunday (local time).

One officer can be seen suffering a minor injury as a door was smashed open by people trying to escape.

“It’s unacceptable that our officers came under attack, and that one suffered a minor injury, just for doing their job,” Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd from West Midlands Police said.

“While there’s much to be hopeful of in terms of the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, people must remember that we are still in lockdown and the virus is still a real threat.”

All of the UK is under a lockdown to try and reduce the spread of coronavirus. In England, it is illegal to leave your home or be outside unless you have a reasonable excuse.

Fifty people are believed to have fled the makeshift nightclub but some 70 were issued with $400 fines for breaching lockdown rules.

Daniel Faitaua
