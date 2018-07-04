 

English female health worker arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies

British police arrested a female health care worker today on suspicion of murdering eight babies and trying to kill six others at a hospital neonatal unit in northwestern England.

The deaths took place at a neo-natal unit in Chester in 2015 and 2016.
Source: Breakfast

Detectives began investigating the deaths of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester more than a year ago, after the hospital reported a higher than expected mortality rate, which it could not explain, on the unit that cares for premature babies and infants needing special care.

The hospital asked police to "rule out unnatural causes of death."

The investigation initially focused on the deaths of eight babies.

Police said that the force is now investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 15 "non-fatal collapses" at the unit between March 2015 and July 2016.

Cheshire Constabulary said officers arrested a female "health care professional" Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The force did not identify the woman or give details of her job.

Detective Inspector Paul Hughes said the arrest was a "significant step forward" in a "highly complex and very sensitive investigation."

After the spike in deaths the hospital stopped delivering babies before 32 weeks of pregnancy, transferring the expectant mothers to other hospitals.

Before police were called in, a review by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health found staffing gaps at the hospital for high-dependency and some intensive care patients but no definitive explanation for the baby deaths.

"The best thing that the families can hope for now is to get the truth about what has happened to their children and the police are the best people to find that and we must let them get on with the job in their own time following the evidence as they find it, " said Chris Matheson, Member of Parliament for the City of Chester.

