England makes face masks mandatory on public transport

Face coverings will be mandatory on all public transport in England from Monday June 15.

The UK Transport Secretary announced the new measures at the Downing Street daily briefing today, saying makeshift masks can play a part in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

"The evidence is that wearing face covering offers some, albeit limited protection," said Grant Schapps.

A further 176 people with Covid-19 have died since yesterday, bringing the total of UK deaths to 39,904.