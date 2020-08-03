Enforced masks will be part of life in Melbourne for 'some time'

Enforced face masks will remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease.

Health authorities today confirmed 13 more coronavirus deaths and 182 new cases across Victoria.

"Masks will need to be part and parcel of our lives for some time after stage four (restrictions)," Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

The number of new daily infections dipped below 200 for the first time in more than five weeks on Friday, and again today.

Mr Sutton said the downward trend is promising, but restrictions won't be lifted in full until community transmission is eradicated in the state.

Pedestrians walk away from the central business district as lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus starts in Melbourne. (File picture). Source: Associated Press

"If we've got no community transmission whatsoever, then I'm not going to be recommending masks beyond that... if we can get there.," he said.

"There are other levels that we can get to where maybe we don't require masks in all settings at all times, in the way that it's recommended at the moment."

The figures released today take Australia's national toll to 485 and the state death count to 398.

Among the 13 deaths recorded were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, three women and two men in their 80s, three women and two men in their 90s, and a woman in her 100s.

All but three of the deaths were linked to aged care outbreaks.

There are more than 1600 active cases across 129 aged care sites. The 10 most infected facilities have between 107 and 209 cases each, according to government data.

Woman wearing face mask in Melbourne, Australia (file picture). Source: istock.com

More than 600 Victorians remained in hospital today, with 22 of the 36 people in intensive care requiring ventilation.