TODAY |

Endangered male seahorse filmed giving birth at Sydney aquarium

Source:  Associated Press

An aquarium in Australia has captured footage of an endangered male white's seahorse giving birth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium said a herd of about 100 seahorse babies were born late last year. Source: Associated Press

SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium said a herd of about 100 seahorse babies, each measuring smaller than a grain of rice, were born late last year, as part of the White's Seahorse Conservation Breeding Program.

The programme was launched in 2019 and was initiated by the aquarium partnering with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and the University of Technology Sydney, said SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium aquarist and seahorse expert Mitchell Brennan.

Brennan said this programme with the three partners aims to breed the seahorses and then release them into re-established habitats in the wild, in Sydney Harbour.

He said the partners developed a number of new feeding techniques to help them breed and rear the seahorses before they are released.

Brennan said the aquarium is expecting more seahorses to be born in the next few weeks.

Seahorse males give birth after the female lays her eggs in the male's pouch.

World
Australia
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
It’s official: Donald Trump becomes first US President impeached twice by House
2
Government announces border exemption for 1000 more international university students
3
Concern raised over Simon Bridges' comments on banning of right-wing Twitter accounts in NZ
4
Authorities: Man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt at US Capitol riot arrested
5
Woman appears in Christchurch court accused of killing, burying partner in backyard
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:55

'He is a clear and present danger,' Pelosi says as House rushes Trump impeachment, Senate puts on brakes
00:40

Polish zoo celebrates birth of endangered Indian rhino baby

Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggests Trump should get Nobel Prize

US Covid-19 deaths hit another one-day high at more than 4300