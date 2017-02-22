End of the euro? French presidential candidate plots return of the franc

Source:Associated Press
If Marine Le Pen has her way, the French will soon pay for their baguettes with francs, not euros.
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, right, stands at the entrance of Dar al-Fatwa building the headquarters of the Sunni Mufti, as she refused to enter with a head scarf on her head to meet with of Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, in Beirut, Lebanon.
The presidential candidate from the anti-EU, anti-immigration National Front party is all about national sovereignty and independence.
She wants France to take control of its money, subject to a referendum that would lead France out of the European Union and its shared currency.
But how would France pull off a euro exit, or "Frexit"?
No country has left the euro since its creation in 1999.
A number of economists paint dire scenarios in which the departure of one of the euro's 19 countries unleashes chaos: market plunges, controls on money transfers, customs officers stopping people carrying suitcases of cash out of the country, a plague of defaults and lawsuits on bonds and contracts.
The euro was designed to be irrevocable. It's the "Hotel California" principle, as in the Eagles' song: you may wish to "check out any time you like, but you can never leave."
Le Pen is leading polls for the first round of voting April 23; most polls and prognosticators see her losing the second round on May 7.
But after the British vote last year to leave the 28-member European Union, and after Donald Trump's election as U.S. President, fewer people are taking a Le Pen defeat for granted.
