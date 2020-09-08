TODAY |

Empty lifeboat found as search continues for survivors of capsized livestock ship

Source:  1 NEWS

An empty lifeboat has been found by authorities overnight in the search for crew missing after a livestock ship capsized off Japan last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two New Zealanders were among the crew of the ship which sank during a typhoon. Source: Breakfast

Two New Zealanders were among 43 crew members and 5800 cattle aboard Gulf Livestock 1 when it got into trouble during a typhoon and sent a distress call last Wednesday.  

Air searches have since resumed for the 40 people still missing after Japan's Coast Guard had suspended the search after a second typhoon hit on Saturday.

READ MORE
Govt doing 'everything we can' in search for Kiwis who were aboard vanished livestock ship

Two survivors have been rescued so far, while another died after being found unconscious.

The two New Zealand crewmen have not been located, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday assured family members the Government was doing everything it could to try and find them.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:58
Fair Go: Christchurch quake victims lose life savings and their home when project manager fails to deliver
2
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay back $4.7 million to British taxpayers for Frogmore Cottage renovation
3
Generous Fair Go viewer reimburses son ripped off by Waikato builder for his mother’s deck
4
Empty lifeboat found as search continues for survivors of capsized livestock ship
5
'Not lockdowns' - Controversial epidemiologist calls for end to ‘irrational’ Covid-19 elimination strategy
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

Barcelona hospital allows Covid-19 patients out for dose of sunshine as vitamin D study offers promising results

Man arrested over Birmingham stabbings that left one dead, seven injured

Aussie PM brushes off Facebook, Google threats over proposed news laws

Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil to become world's second-worst hit country