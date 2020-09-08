Empty lifeboat found as search continues for survivors of capsized livestock ship

An empty lifeboat has been found by authorities overnight in the search for crew missing after a livestock ship capsized off Japan last week.

Two New Zealanders were among 43 crew members and 5800 cattle aboard Gulf Livestock 1 when it got into trouble during a typhoon and sent a distress call last Wednesday.

Air searches have since resumed for the 40 people still missing after Japan's Coast Guard had suspended the search after a second typhoon hit on Saturday.

Two survivors have been rescued so far, while another died after being found unconscious.