Empty lifeboat found as search continues for survivors of capsized livestock ship

An empty lifeboat has been found by authorities overnight in the search for crew missing after a livestock ship capsized off Japan last week.
Two New Zealanders were among 43 crew members and 5800 cattle aboard Gulf Livestock 1 when it got into trouble during a typhoon and sent a distress call last Wednesday.
Air searches have since resumed for the 40 people still missing after Japan's Coast Guard had suspended the search after a second typhoon hit on Saturday.
Two survivors have been rescued so far, while another died after being found unconscious.
The two New Zealand crewmen have not been located, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday assured family members the Government was doing everything it could to try and find them.