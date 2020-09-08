Empty lifeboat found in search for survivors of sunken livestock ship

A full sea and aerial search will resume today for crew members of a livestock ship that sank off the coast of Japan last week.

An empty life raft was found on a small Japanese Island overnight but there were no signs of survivors.

Search operations are expected to resume this morning (NZT), after the search was suspended after a second typhoon in the area in the space of a week hampered search efforts.

Two New Zealanders were among 43 crew members and 5800 cattle aboard Gulf Livestock 1 when it got into trouble during a typhoon and sent a distress call last Wednesday.

Two survivors have been rescued so far, while another died after being found unconscious.