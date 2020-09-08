TODAY |

Empty lifeboat found in search for survivors of sunken livestock ship

Source:  1 NEWS

A full sea and aerial search will resume today for crew members of a livestock ship that sank off the coast of Japan last week.

Two New Zealanders were among the crew of the ship which sank during a typhoon. Source: Breakfast

An empty life raft was found on a small Japanese Island overnight but there were no signs of survivors.

Search operations are expected to resume this morning (NZT), after the search was suspended after a second typhoon in the area in the space of a week hampered search efforts.

Two New Zealanders were among 43 crew members and 5800 cattle aboard Gulf Livestock 1 when it got into trouble during a typhoon and sent a distress call last Wednesday.  

Two survivors have been rescued so far, while another died after being found unconscious.

The two New Zealand crewmen have not been located, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday assured family members the Government was doing everything it could to try and find them.

