Empire State Building lit up in Lakers' purple and gold to honour Kobe Bryant

Source:  Associated Press

The Empire State Building in New York lit up in purple and gold on today to honour the memory of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The Empire State Building in New york lit up with Yellow and Purple - signifying the colours of the Los Angeles Lakers - in memory of basketball great Kobe Bryant. Source: Associated Press

The iconic skyscraper beamed out in the colours of Bryant's team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The basketball legend died yesterday at the age of 41 when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in foggy weather in California.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019. Source: Getty

His 13-year-old daughter and seven other people were also killed in the crash.

Kobe Bryant's helicopter pilot tried to climb to avoid clouds before crash

Meanwhile it has been revealed that the pilot of the helicopter said in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer.

The pilot had asked for and received special clearance to fly in heavy fog just minutes before the crash.

NBA postpones Los Angeles rivalry clash between Lakers, Clippers after Kobe Bryant tragedy

