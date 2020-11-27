Emotional toll wrought by the pandemic is jumping off pages in the deluge of 'Dear Santa' letters

The emotional toll wrought by the coronavirus pandemic is jumping off pages in the deluge of "Dear Santa" letters now pouring into a post office in southwest France that sorts and responds to the mail he receives from around the world.

Arriving by the tens of thousands, the letters, notes and cards - some mere scribbles, other elaborate labours of love in coloured pens - are revealing windows into the minds of their young authors at the tail end of a year of sickness and tumult.

Jim, from Taiwan, slipped a face mask inside the greeting card he sent to Santa.

Five-year-old Alina asked in her Santa letter, written with an adult's help, that he please use the front door when he drops in, because the back door was reserved for her Grandma and Grandpa to minimise their risk of contamination.

And spilling out her heavy heart to "Dear Father Christmas", 10-year-old Lola wrote that she was wishing "that my aunt never has cancer again and that this virus no longer exists".

"My mother is a care-giver and sometimes I am scared for her," she added.

In theory, and often in practice, any letter addressed "Pere Noel" - French for Father Christmas - and slipped into any post box around the world is likely to wend its way to the sorting office in France's Bordeaux region that has been handling his mail since 1962.

Toiling out of sight among vineyards, his secretariat of workers (who call themselves "elves") spend the months of November and December slicing open envelopes decorated with hearts, stickers and colours, and spreading Santa magic by responding on his behalf.

From the first letters opened at the secretariat from 12 November, it became apparent how the pandemic was weighing on children, the chief elf says.

"This year, we really feel their fears - for themselves, their grandparents or their parents, especially when they're health professionals. It's what really emerges from their letters. And in every country," Jamila Hajji explains.

Replying to 12,000 letters per day, the team of 60 elves sets aside some that move them or catch the eye.

Lola's was among those that stood out so far, with its heartfelt confession to Santa that this year more than ever, she needed his magic.

The elves say their sense is that children are confiding worries that they may not have shared with parents.